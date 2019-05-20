Longford Weather - Dry and bright with temperatures up to 18 degrees

After a predominantly dry and sunny day on Monday May 20, any scattered showers should die out by the late evening, leaving a dry, clear and cold night.

According to Met Éireann, a few mist and fog patches are also likely to develop, with temperatures falling to between 3 to 5 degrees overnight. Winds should remain light northeasterly or variable.

Tuesday is expected to again be dry, bright and sunny, with the occasional scattered showers in parts of Leinster. Top temperatures on the day of 13 to 16 degrees Celsius. Tuesday night will be dry but cold, as temperatures fall between 3 and 7 degrees, with light variable winds. Some mist patches are expected to form also.

Current indications suggest Wednesday will remain similar to Tuesday, predominantly dry with the odd isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, with light variable winds. Cloud should increase later in the day, with rain developing in western parts of the province. This wet weather is expected to become widespread overnight.

Thursday will see the wet weather continue, with showers and longer spells developing countrywide. Northernmost parts of the province will remain drier and it is expected to brighten in the southwest later in the evening. Temperatures will vary from 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Current forecasts point to a much drier day on Friday, with any lingering patchy rain dying out and bright spells developing.