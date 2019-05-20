Longford man who was 'shouting and banging' during a disturbance receives fine

A Longford man who was found “shouting and banging” on the tables during a disturbance at a well known local hotel last year has been convicted and fined by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Bernie McDonagh, 5 Richmond Street, Longford was charged after gardaí were called to the Longford Arms Hotel May 20 2018.

The court heard how up to five gardaí were called to deal with a number of people who were observed shouting and banging on the tables “in an aggressive manner”.

Garda Cuffe said he spoke to the defendant before asking him to calm down and leave the area.

“He wouldn’t leave, was very irate and would not cooperate,” he said, while also indicating Mr McDonagh was under the influence of a considerable degree of alcohol.

Judge Hughes asked if Mr McDonagh was the only individual arrested on the night. Garda Cuffe responded, saying another female suspect had also been arrested with Mr McDonagh also being issued with a fixed charge penalty notice as a result.

That, however, went unpaid Judge Hughes was informed.

Judge Hughes said Mr McDonagh was a “foolish man” for deciding against paying the notice, adding his conduct on the night as being “unacceptable”.

Mr McDonagh, who was not present in court to hear his case, was fined €400 as a result and given three months to pay.