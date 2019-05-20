Kiernan Structural Steel nominated for Family Business Award

Kiernan Structural Steel Longford is a finalist in Ireland’s first ever Energia Family Business Awards.

The prestigious awards ceremony will celebrate family businesses old and new will be celebrated across Ireland. The Energia Family Business Awards take place on the May 24 in the Round Room of the Mansion House, Dublin.

Over 200 entries were received across all categories, from Family Food & Drink Producer of the Year sponsored by Bakertilly, to Innovative Family Business Awards sponsored by NSAI. Around 90 successful Irish family businesses from all over Ireland have been shortlisted for this year's award ceremony, from Mayo to Cork to Northern Ireland.

Kiernan Structural Steel Longford is shortlisted in the Manufacturing & Engineering Family Business of the Year category, sponsored by InterTrade Ireland. The business is one of nine businesses shortlisted in the category.

Speaking about the inaugural event, Katherine O'Riordan, Event Director said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Ireland this very first of it’s kind awards ceremony that recognizes the hard work and dedication that goes into a family business. We continue to shine light on these amazing businesses all across the country!”

