Longford to hit high notes with arrival of Music Generation

Music Generation has announced that Longford is among five new counties in Ireland to participate in its most recent phase of development.

Over the coming years, ‘Music Generation Longford’ will offer new opportunities for hundreds of children and young people ages 0 to 18 to access high-quality, subsidised vocal and instrumental tuition in their local communities.

Planning for the roll-out of Music Generation Longford is already underway, with the next step in the set-up process involving recruitment of a Music Generation Development Officer to oversee programme development.

Advertisements for the role will be circulated in the coming days.

Music Generation Longford’s goal will be to develop a range of affordable and accessible ways for children and young people to engage in performance music education.

See more in next week's Longford Leader or for further information visit www.musicgeneration.ie.