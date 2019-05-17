Judge tells Longford solicitor he ‘sounded almost orgasmic’

A Longford solicitor was told he “sounded almost orgasmic” by a judge last week during a hearing into how a motorist was stopped by gardaí driving with non conforming number plates on his vehicle.

Daniel Farrell, of Bunanassa, Drumad, Longford was in attendance at last week’s District Court sitting to answer summons’ which were issued following an incident at Ardnacassa, Longford on July 5 2018.

That resulted in two separate Section 139 summons’ under the Finance Act 1992 being handed out.

When the case was called shortly after lunchtime, defending solicitor Frank Gearty took to his feet clutching photographs of the changes his client had made to his S-Line Audi in the interim.

“He has beautiful new, compliant number plates now,” said Mr Gearty.

Sitting back in his chair with a wry grin etched across his face, Judge Seamus Hughes urged the long serving local solicitor to take a breather.

“You mean standard number plates,” he told him.

“You are almost sounding orgasmic there.”

It was a comment which left much of the courtroom in fits of hysteria as Mr Gearty replied: “Well, I wouldn’t go that far.”

As some semblance of normality returned, Mr Gearty said his client was in his mid 20s and currently unemployed, but with a “very long work record” behind him.

“There was certainly no intention to be disrespectful,” said Mr Gearty.

Judge Hughes drew a line under the case by fining Mr Farrell €105 for one of the summons’ while striking out the second one.

A failure to produce an NCT certificate within the required 10 days was similarly thrown out.