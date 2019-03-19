Midlands motorist arrested for dangerous driving
Mullingar Roads Policing Unit (MRPU) stopped the driver of a Mercedes car earlier today, Tuesday March 19, with the driver subsequently charged of dangerous driving.
The driver was clocked by MRPU traveling at 173km/hr in a 120km zone. The driver was subsequently arrested by Gardaí at the scene on dangerous driving charges.
Mullingar Roads Policing Unit detect this car traveling at 173km in a 120km zone. Driver arrested for Dangerous Driving #Slowdown #Arrivealive pic.twitter.com/AVlsQXtGCy— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 19, 2019
