Longford nurse praised for fast reaction

Newtownforbes nurse Aoife McGivney was a topic of conversation at last week’s meeting of Longford County Council following her quick reaction to an emergency on her morning commute last week.

Cllr Paraic Brady praised the young nurse for saving the life of a bus driver who went into cardiac arrest.

“She actually is really a hero at the minute. She actually stopped the bus and saved a man’s life,” he said.

“It just shows you how valuable our nurses are. This nurse has really stepped up and saved people’s lives by stopping that bus and I’d like to pay tribute to her and I think we should send her a letter from the council congratulating her.”

Council members are now considering inviting the nurse to Longford to congratulate her in person.