Business Incentive Scheme to benefit Longford rate-payers of under €10,000

Longford is definitely on the up, according to local representatives and, since the introduction of the Business Incentive Scheme in 2015, more than €600,000 has been collected in commercial rates from premises that weren't paying rates before, with more than 50 businesses being set up in those empty premises over the past three years.

At last week’s meeting, an addendum was adopted to enhance the current scheme to allow supports for existing retailers.

Cllr Micheál Carrigy (pictured) was the first to praise the scheme at last week's meeting, and he thanked the Strategic Policy Committee for taking on board his recom- mendations in various motions he had previously proposed, looking for additional benefits for rate-payers of under €10,000.

“The scheme will include a shopfront scheme, which will allow businesses to claim a refund of up to €700 for improve- ments per year and also a mentoring scheme through the local enterprise office of up to €700,” said a delighted Cllr Carrigy.

“Business owners must be up to date with their rates demand to be eligible for the scheme.”