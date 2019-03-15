New garda superintendent appointed to Granard District

Castlerea-based Superintendent Seamus Boyle has been announced as the new Granard garda chief, filling the vacancy left by recently retired Superintendent Brian Mohan in January.

Inspector Padraig Jones had been in an acting supervisory role in the weeks since, fuelling doubts concerning as to whether the post would be filled on a permanent basis.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has dispelled any of that lingering unease however, by rubber stamping Supt Boyle's transfer last Friday evening.

A native of the area, Supt Boyle is expected to take up his duties in Granard on March 25.

“I am delighted that an appointment has been made,” said Cllr Micheal Carrigy.

“There had been concerns about the position but I am delighted and very thankful to the support from Minister Flanagan in ensuring that a full time superintendent will remain in Granard into the future.”