'This is not the norm in Longford' as gardaí look to make headway in hunt for anti-abortion graffiti artists

Detectives say progress into the circumstances behind the targeting of a Longford doctor’s surgery by alleged anti abortion protestors is progressing.

Several daubings appearing to criticise doctor’s and the Government’s abortion policy were found plastered across the front entrance to Longford Medical Centre earlier this morning.

The clinic, which is the working base of local practitioner Dr Syed Ali, has become the centre of a wider garda probe as investigators look to track down those responsible.

Supt Jim Delaney spoke to the Leader this evening and while he confirmed headway into the probe had been made, witnesses in relation to the incident were still being sought.

In particular, he said gardaí were eager to speak to taxi drivers and delivery men who may have been in the Teffia Park area between 4:30am and 5:30am this morning and noticed anything untoward to make contact with them.

“We have spoken to the people down there and I know they are happy with the response from gardaí, local businesses and the community because this type of protest is to be discouraged,” he said.

“From our point of view we would like to thank businesses with the investigation which is progressing and ongoing.”

Supt Delaney was also keen to stress this type of incident was very much at odds with the county’s cultural ethos.

“We celebrate the diversity of culture we have in Longford with 33 different nationalities and that is something which is very much evident in the community work that's being done in the town and county,” he said.

“This is not the norm and we wouldn't like to think this is the norm for Longford.

“Everyone is entitled to protest and everyone has a right to expressing their opinion but we would discourage that type of protest and we believe this type of protest is not reflective of the feeling in Longford.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact either the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.