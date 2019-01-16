Man to stand trial over fatal Longford road accident

A man is to stand trial accused of careless driving causing the death of another man following a fatal car crash in Co Longford two and a half years ago.

Jamie O'Reilly, Cartrongar, Drumlish, Co Longford pleaded not guilty to an incident at Cloonart South, Bornacoola, Co Longford on July 17 2016 which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Joseph Reynolds, Garvary, Moyne, Co Longford.

Mr O'Reilly, who appeared before a sitting of Longford Circuit Court this morning, also pleaded not guilty to careless driving causing serious bodily harm to David Gregg, Garrow Hill, Newtownforbes, Co Longford on the same date and location.

The late Mr Reynolds, a student at Sligo IT, died when the car he was travelling in collided with a tractor on the main N4 between Rooskey and Newtownforbes.

Mr Reynolds, who was a front seat passenger in the car, was brought to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A jury of eight women and four men have been sworn in before Judge Keenan Johnston.

The trial is expected to get underway tomorrow afternoon and is anticipated to last five to six days.

