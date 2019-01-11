Court appearance and further arrest made in connection with Strokestown Investigation

A 54 year old man arrested on January 10 as part of an investigation in an incident at Strokestown, Co. Roscommon has this morning appeared in court.

The man was brought before a special sitting of Castlerea District Court this morning, January 11, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court on January 18.

A second arrest was made this morning following a search conducted in Co Donegal. The man in his 50s was arrested under the provisions of Section 30 of the offences against the state Act, 1939. He is currently detained at Castlerea Garda Station.