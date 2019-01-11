Longford tattoo artist in mental health awareness drive

Longford-based tattoo artist Sam McGarry is launching a year long tattoo project focusing on positivity and mental health awareness, with a percentage of the profits going to local and national charities.

Positive Ink Project 2019 is a collection of fifty tattoo designs with messages of loving yourself more, being kinder, keeping a positive outlook and believing that things do get better.

The project will run throughout 2019 in Platinum Ink Tattoo Studio, Longford, with plans to tour the project around the country later this year.

While the project's main objectives are to raise awareness, break stigmas and create positivity, it will also raise funds for mental health support services.

A percentage of the profits from every tattoo will be divided equally between Longford Counselling Services - affordable and accessible counselling in Longford and surrounding areas, and Samaritans - a national service providing a place for people to talk confidentially by telephone and email.

A launch day for the project will take place on Friday January 18, ahead of ‘Blue Monday’ on the 21st - which claims to be the most depressing day of the year.

The launch day will be an opportunity for people to browse the project designs, make appointments, support the chosen charities, have some fun and most importantly - share in some much needed positivity.

It will take place in Platinum Ink Tattoo Studio, Longford and everyone is welcome.

For more information, follow @SamMcGarryTattooing on Facebook or Instagram.