Time to reconnect with your local library: All fines now abolished in Longford Libraries

With fines abolished in all libraries across the country since January 1, 2019 Longford libraries are inviting everyone young and old to make a New Year’s Resolution to reconnect with their local library.

Since January 1, library members do not have to pay fines for overdue items and no existing fines will be collected.

Any library user who has overdue items can return them now, confident that there will be no fines to pay, and their membership can be renewed on the spot so they can begin using their local library straight away.

The removal of fines for library users is one of the actions included in the national strategy, 'Our Public Libraries 2022 – Inspiring, Connecting and Empowering Communities'. This strategy, launched in June 2018, aims to improve access to and increase use of the library as a vibrant community hub.

The five-year strategy is a joint initiative of the Department of Rural and Community Development, the County and City Management Association (CCMA) and the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA).

“Libraries are an invaluable resource for all in the community and we want to remove any barriers that might prevent people making full use of them," said County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds.

"Longford Libraries have branded all of our libraries a welcoming space for all and a place where people can reflect, connect and learn. We recorded over 230,000 visits to our six branch libraries throughout 2018, which is an increase on the previous year and over 100,000 books, ebooks, audio books, cds, etc. were borrowed.

"This shows how valued the service is in this county and how well the community have responded to the investment Longford County Council has made in our library buildings and bookstock.

"There is also evidence that library services which have removed fines see an increase in usage particularly among young families and indeed those that have books long overdue with fines attached return them to the library."

Longford County Library Service is issuing an invitation to everyone at the start of a new year to turn over a new leaf and pay a visit to their local library and see for themselves all that is on offer there. A resolution to use your local library more is one you will find very easy to keep throughout the year.