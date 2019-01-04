Taoiseach commends Midlands Simon for their work in Longford and surrounding counties

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar praised the excellent work of the Midlands Simon Community during his recent visit to Longford.

Mr Varadkar visited a new and innovative service that provides people who experienced homelessness, with not just a bed for the night, but a home for life.

Appearing on the Late Late Show later that evening, Mr Varadkar outlined to presenter Ryan Tubridy that “Thanks to Midlands Simon Community, ten people in Longford have a home of their own this Christmas, who otherwise would have to stay long term in hostels.”

New Service – Housing First

Midlands Simon Community has pioneered in Ireland the Housing First model, where people are offered a home of their own as quickly as possible, as opposed to having to spend an unnecessary time in night shelters or hostels.

Noel Greene (Longford native and Community Fundraising Coordinator with Midlands Simon Community) said,

“It is great to see this model on the ground in Longford. To think that people have the warmth of a home of their own this Christmas because of Midlands Simon Community, is a boost to our volunteers and supporters in Longford.”

Local Support

Mark Cooney (Chairman of Midlands Simon Community), speaking after the Taoiseach's visit said,

“This project would not have been possible without the support of Longford County Council, the Department of Housing, Damien McKenna (Developer and Engineering Services), and the team of volunteers and supporters in Longford.”