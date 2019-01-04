Dinner dance to mark historic year for Longford GAA New York

2018 was the most successful year in the history of Longford GAA New York, culminating with their first ever Senior Championship win in September.

And to mark this achievement, they are hosting a celebratory dinner on Saturday, January 19 at Rosie O’Grady’s in Times Square.

Guest of honour on the night will be Pat Burke.

Originally from Newtownforbes, Pat has been in New York for over thirty years and is best known as one of the driving forces behind the world famous ‘Pig & Whistle’ bar and restaurant group.

The ‘Clubman of the Year’ award will be presented to Raymond Gallagher.

Ray hails from Drumlish and runs the successful Manhattan based ‘Galcon Construction’ company. Ray is a key figure in keeping the club running behind the scenes from season to season.

The Player of the Year is Aiden Long. Originally from Co Clare, Aiden has been a stalwart for the blue and gold during their triumphant 2018 season.

To mark the occasion Longford GAA NY will be producing a special journal to be presented to guests on the night.

If any companies or individuals would like to sponsor a page they can do so by contacting club chairman Brendan Donoghue or Joe Prunty.Brendan can be contacted at: Telephone: +1-917-340-0524 or Email: bdonoghue76@yahoo.com