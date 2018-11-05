Water main repairs in Longford town may cause disruptions to supply, say Irish Water
Irish Water have tweeted an alert to residents in the McKeorn Park area of Longford town regarding possible disruptions to water supply.
Repairs are currently being carried out on a burst water main in the area and will continue until 2.30pm today.
#IWLongford: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to McKeon Park, Farnagh and surrounds in Longford Town from midday until 2:30pm today. #IrishWater— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) November 5, 2018
