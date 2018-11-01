BREAKING: Plans for Granard waste facility beside north Longford tourism centre rejected

Longford County Council have refused planning permission by a Dublin firm to develop a controversial waste plant facility beside a north Longford tourism and visitor centre.

Ballinvalley Ltd submitted proposals to the local authority in September with a view to establishing a 'material recovery and transfer facility' at Teemore Industrial Estate, a short distance from the recently opened Knights & Conquests Heritage & Visitor Centre.

Those plans, as revealed by the Leader last week, attracted in excess of 20 objections from local residents, many of whom cited noise pollution and the 'detrimental effect' the facility would have on tourism in the area.

The Leader can this morning announce that planning officials have turned down the plans lodged by Ballinvalley.

