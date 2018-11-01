Longford Weather Update: Strong winds forecast as Ex-Hurricane Oscar crosses the Atlantic

A midland weather expert has issued a weather warning for the weekend as ex-hurricane Oscar makes its way across the Atlantic Ocean.

Cathal Nolan of Midland Weather Channel has been keeping an eye on weather models and says that late tomorrow (Friday), winds are expected to increase across many areas of the country ahead of the approaching remnants of ex-hurricane Oscar.

"The storm system itself will stay far enough to the north and northwest to ensure that we escape the very worst of the winds," he assured.

"However, winds will remain strong enough to issue a weather warning, especially in Atlantic coastal fringes of the North and Northwest."

Parts of west Clare, west Galway, Mayo, Sligo, west Leitrim and Donegal will see the strongest winds of up to 110 to 115km/h. For the remainder of the country, winds will gust typically between 90 and 100 km/h.

"The worst of the winds will have eased by the early hours of Sunday morning," said Mr Nolan.

"However, further bouts of strong winds are likely at times during next week, with the possibility of stormy conditions later in the week."

For more of Cathal Nolan's weather updates, see @MidlandWeatherChannel on Facebook.