Road closures in effect in Longford town for Dead of Night Festival

Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the road described hereunder.

Road to be Closed: N63 around the Market Square, Longford Town

Date: Wednesday October 31st 2018

Hours of Closure: 6:00pm to 10:00pm

Alternative Routes: Signed Traffic Diversions will be in place

All Taxis will operate from Ballymahon Street.

This closure is to facilitate the Halloween Dead of Night Festival 2018.