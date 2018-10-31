Road closures in effect in Longford town for Dead of Night Festival
A giant Spiderman leads the way through the streets of Longford at last year's Dead of Night Festival. Photo: Shelley Corcoran
Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the road described hereunder.
Road to be Closed: N63 around the Market Square, Longford Town
Date: Wednesday October 31st 2018
Hours of Closure: 6:00pm to 10:00pm
Alternative Routes: Signed Traffic Diversions will be in place
All Taxis will operate from Ballymahon Street.
This closure is to facilitate the Halloween Dead of Night Festival 2018.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on