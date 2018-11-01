Policing Authority Chair to address Longford JPC in Ballymahon next Monday
Chair of the Policing Authority, Josephine Feehily will be in attendance at Longford's Joint Policing Committee meeting in Ballymahon next Monday night.
Longford JPC will host a public meeting concerning matters affecting the policing of County Longford on Monday, November 5 at 7pm in Ballymahon Community Library.
The theme of the meeting will be ‘Crime Prevention’.
The Longford Crime Prevention Officer and a representative from Muintir na Tíre will address the issue of Crime Prevention and the Community Text Alert Programme.
