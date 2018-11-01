Policing Authority Chair to address Longford JPC in Ballymahon next Monday

Josephine Feehily, Chair of the Policing Authority, will be the main speaker at the next meeting of the Longford Joint Policing Committee.

Longford JPC will host a public meeting concerning matters affecting the policing of County Longford on Monday, November 5 at 7pm in Ballymahon Community Library.

The theme of the meeting will be ‘Crime Prevention’.

The Longford Crime Prevention Officer and a representative from Muintir na Tíre will address the issue of Crime Prevention and the Community Text Alert Programme.