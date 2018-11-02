ESB Lanesboro Generating Station History Book launch will take place on Monday, November 5 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Parish Hall, Lanesboro.

All Lanesboro Generating Station retired staff and Lough Ree Power Station staff are invited.

Interested residents of the Lanesboro and Ballyleague area are also welcome to attend.

Read Also: 150 Bord na Móna jobs could be axed in Longford and the Midlands