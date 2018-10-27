Over 60 per cent of Longford-Westmeath voters row in behind national consensus to remove blasphemy from Constitution as confusion surrounds final result

Just like its presidential equivalent, there were no surprises in the blasphemy referendum as Longford voters unanimously approved its deletion from the Constitution.

A total of 22,637, or just over 60 per cent of voters opted in favour of removing the reference of blasphemy from the Constitution as opposed to the 15,008 who called for its retention.

According to figures relayed at this evening's count, the total valid poll amounted to 37,656. However, when both the yes and no votes are added up that figure comes in at 37, 645.

When the Leader attempted to point the apparent discrepancy out, it was made clear to the newspaper that no further discussion was going to be held on that matter.

For more on this story and the remainder of what was an eventful day on the Irish political landscape, see next week's Longford Leader.