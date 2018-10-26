Gardaí recover large haul of suspected stolen property following series of searches on properties across Longford

Gardaí investigating the circumstances behind a recent upsurge in rural burglaries have recovered a large consignment of property following a series of raids on various premises across Co Longford.

Officers from Granard and Longford Garda Stations searched a number of locations in the Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Granard and Longford yesterday evening and earlier this afternoon where the items were recovered.

Among the suspected stolen property seized included power tools, generator, lawnmower, washing machines, lorry batteries and alloy wheels.

Almost all of the items have been described as being brand new and when found, were still in their boxes.

Detectives leading the inquiry believe both the batteries and allow wheels were taken following a break-in at a premises in Edgeworthstown last week.

A number of power tools currently being analysed are being linked to a burglary at a business in Laois on Sunday night.

A follow up search was carried out by gardaí in the Moatfarrell area of Granard earlier today which resulted in the recovery of a drill which is also believed to have been stolen.

Though no arrests have yet been made, gardaí are expecting to make further progress with their inquiries over the coming days as part of the investigation.

Detectives are also appealing to anyone who may have been the victim of crime and reported items similar to those mentioned to contact Granard Garda Station at (043) 6686512.