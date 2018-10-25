Longford Weather Alert: Colder than average end to the month with hill snow likely in the north

Conditions are about to turn much colder across the country, according to Midland Weather Channel's Cathal Nolan. A blast of cold Arctic air is pushing southwards across the country during Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures by day will reach no higher than 4-8 degrees Celsius, with nighttime values of as low as -3 or -4 are possible.

Friday

A big change is likely in our weather through Friday, with a plunge of Arctic air dropping temperatures by as much as 8 degrees Celsius right across the country, while at the same time bringing with it the risk of some heavy and possibly wintry showers to the north and northwest. Showers will increase during the day Friday and will fall as rain and hail, with any snow likely over the highest ground of the north and northwest. Highs of between 7-9 degrees Celsius in a fresh northerly wind. Frost is likely on Friday night with lows of -2 degrees Celsius in some areas with a risk of ice on roads.



Saturday

Very cold weather is likely on Saturday, with temperatures no higher than 4-7 degrees Celsius, but feeling more like -2 or -3 given the strength of the northerly wind. Frequent showers of rain, hail and sleet are likely in the north and west, with snowfalls likely over the mountains for a time. The best of the sunshine will be across Midland, southern and eastern areas of the country which will be more sheltered from the strong northerly breeze. Lowest temperatures on Saturday night of between -3 and -4 degrees Celsius with ice likely on roads, so do take care when travelling.



Sunday

A widespread frost to start on Sunday, slowly clearing during the morning to leave a cold and crisp day with lighter winds and plenty of good sunshine. Near perfect conditions are expected for the annual Dublin City Marathon, with sunshine likely throughout and light winds. Cloud will increase after dark on Sunday and rain will begin to show up along the western seaboard through Sunday night.



Bank Holiday Monday

Wet conditions are likely on Bank Holiday Monday with all areas seeing overcast conditions.The rain will be heaviest first across the western half of the country before transferring to the east during the afternoon. Feeling cool with highs of just 8-10 degrees Celsius. Winds will be freshening from a southerly direction before back southeasterly through early next week.

Thereafter conditions are unclear, with some charts indicating cooler than average conditions though fairly quiet weather is expected.

While other models favour a return to more unsettled conditions from the west with a risk of stormy conditions returning.