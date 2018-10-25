Longford link to baby birth in full glare of TV crew

A Dublin woman working in Longford featured in RTE’s reality TV show ‘The Rotunda’ which was aired recently, when she gave birth to her baby boy Nick while surrounded by a camera crew!

Over the course of 2018, Scratch Films followed the comings and goings of the maternity hospital in Dublin, 24 hours a day for a total of 21 days, and Nuala Doyle who now lives in Virginia, Co Cavan with her partner Mark Moore and daughter Ruby (6), but works at MaxiZoo in Longford town gave birth to her little boy surrounded by the camera crew in February.

It was a surreal experience, she said.

“I was attending the midwife’s clinic in Blanchardstown in December and a lady from Scratch Films approached me and asked would I participate in the programme,” recalled the mother of two speaking to the Leader.

“I say okay - my due date was January 31, but my baby boy didn’t arrive until February 8 and I have to say the whole experience was so surreal.”

Meanwhile, close to one million Dubliners have been born at the Rotunda with at least 24 new babies added to that number every day.

The programme highlighted the extreme highs and devastating lows that are part and parcel of every day life at the hospital.

Indeed, Nuala alluded to the fact herself when she pointed out how lucky she was that her son arrived safe and sound; other parents, she added, faced hard decisions and heartbreaking outcomes.

“The reality is that I had a really simple and boring labour compared to what other parents were faced with,” she continued, before indicating that her little boy is now well settled and adjusting to life with his family.

“I have the film and I’m looking forward to showing it to Nick when he turns 18,” Nuala laughed.

“I’m breastfeeding at the moment and Ruby is a great help to me altogether.”