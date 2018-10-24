Retired Arva farm labourer receives suspended sentence after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two children

A retired Arva farm labourer convicted of the sexual abuse of two children more than 60 years ago has been told he would have been facing a lengthy custodial sentence but for his age and ill health.

Eighty-six-year-old John Joe Kiernan, of Forthill, Arva, Co Cavan pleaded guilty to repeatedly abusing a brother and sister when they were aged between four and ten.

Kiernan, of Forthill, Arva, Co Cavan, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to 11 sample counts of indecent assault and one count of rape between 1958 and 1963.

All the offending took place on or near the victims' family farmland in Arva, where Kiernan worked as a farm labourer.

He raped the girl in her bedroom and threatened to "bury you with all the other bones" after another attack.

Mr Justice Michael White said if Kiernan was a younger man the court would have imposed a serious custodial sentence but, given his age and ill health, he did not think it was appropriate to jail him.

The court was told Kiernan is in chronic ill health. His many conditions including heart disease, osteoarthritis, obstructive pulmonary lung disease and diabetes means that he is confined to his home where he receives ongoing care from his wife.

Mr Justice White imposed sentences of eight years for the rape and five years and two years for the indecent assaults. He suspended all sentences in their entirety on condition that Kiernan keep the peace.