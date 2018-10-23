The winner of the Liverpool Central Station Hotel competition has been announced

It was one of the most hotly contested competitions of the year on longfordleader.ie and now the winner of the flights to Liverpool, two nights’ stay and tickets to see Liverpool play arch rivals Manchester United at Anfield has been announced!



And the winner is…

Gina Strang, Clonmel



Gina correctly answered that the name of the bar at the Central Station Hotel was Lanigan’s Irish Bar.

Gina has won flights for two people from Dublin Airport, tickets to the game plus two nights stay in this wonderful city centre located hotel and tickets to cheer on Liverpool v Manchester United.

You can check out the Liverpool match day packages on the Central Station Hotel’s website at www.centralstationhotel.co.uk.

Thanks to everyone who entered this wonderful competition. We will have more great giveaways coming soon…..