Center Parcs Longford Forest announce details of Aqua Sana, which is set to be Ireland’s Largest Spa

Aqua Sana is Center Parcs’ very own spa retreat in the forest. Tucked away, surrounded by trees, Aqua Sana offers a sensory escape in the heart of the forest giving guests at Center Parcs Longford Forest an unparalleled spa experience, the opportunity to relax, unwind and treat themselves to some ‘me time’.

Measuring over 2,500 square-meters and costing €10m, Aqua Sana Longford Forest is set to be Ireland’s largest stand-alone spa, boasting 14 treatments rooms and 23 unique spa experiences.

Center Parcs Ireland has also announced that luxury beauty brands VOYA and ELEMIS have been selected as spa suppliers for Aqua Sana. World-renowned Irish spa brand, VOYA, and leading skincare brand, ELEMIS, will provide the premium spa products for a wide range of treatments.

VOYA certified organic products are formulated using the finest natural ingredients, hand-harvested seaweed extract and essential oils to nourish and protect skin to offer guests to Aqua Sana the best of award-winning therapeutic treatments. While leading beauty brand, ELEMIS, blends science and nature to provide products that have been hailed for their transformative results. VOYA and ELEMIS will work hand in hand to deliver the ultimate spa experience at Aqua Sana, Center Parcs Longford Forest.

Kay Pennington, Aqua Sana Group Spa Manager commented on the announcement: “We are really excited to be introducing Aqua Sana to Ireland in 2019 and welcoming guests to our unique, luxury forest retreat. We are thrilled to announce VOYA and ELEMIS as the Aqua Sana spa suppliers for Center Parcs Longford Forest, which will open in 2019. Aqua Sana will offer a variety of treatments and we know that VOYA and ELEMISare the ideal beauty brands to provide our guests with the best possible spa experience.”

Kira Walton, VOYA founder said: “We are incredibly excited for the arrival of Center Parcs to Longford Forest in 2019 and are delighted that VOYA has been chosen as a partner to Aqua Sana Ireland. We have worked with Aqua Sana since 2017 and we know how committed they are to providingguests with a best in class experience. Center Parcs is in tune with VOYA’s love of all things natural so this partnership makes complete sense!”

Harrison Gregory, ELEMIS Director of Sales said: “ELEMIS has a great working relationship with Center Parcs, providing our premium spa products to Aqua Sana for over a decade. We are delighted to be chosen as one of the spa brands for Aqua Sana in Longford Forest and we look forward to working with the Center Parcs Ireland team to deliver a top-quality spa experience to guests.”

Center Parcs Longford Forest will open in Longford in 2019, offering a new, luxury destination for families to spend quality time together. For more information, visit www.centerparcs.ie.