Of 1,878 council-owned houses in county Longford, almost 5% are lying vacant, despite the current housing crisis, according to new figures.

Longford has the second highest vacancy rate in the country, with 4.78% of council-owned houses currently empty.

Neighbouring county, Leitrim, has the highest vacancy rate at 5.86%, while county Westmeath has the lowest vacancy rate of 0.43%.