Bord Bia appoints Longford native, Karen Connaughton as Trade Marketing Specialist for UK Foodservice in London

Bord Bia has appointed Karen Connaughton as Trade Marketing Specialist, for UK Foodservice, based in London. As well as providing key market intelligence and insights, Karen will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with UK customers and promoting the capabilities of Irish food suppliers to British foodservice businesses.

Karen started her career as a manager in training based in Hotel Silken in Berlaymont, Brussels. Prior to her new appointment, Karen worked on behalf of Bord Bia with four Irish suppliers in the UK as part of the Marketing Fellowship programme. Before joining Bord Bia, Karen was an account manager with Net Affinity.

Karen is originally from Lanesboro in County Longford and holds a BBs in International Hotel Management from the Shannon College of Hotel Management and an MSc. In International Marketing Practice from UCD's Micheal Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Commenting on the appointment, Michelle Butler, UK Manager, Bord Bia, said: "We are delighted to see Karen appointed to the role of trade marketing specialist in the UK. Her background in hospitality is essential to her ability to understand the unique needs of Irish food suppliers and and UK foodservice customers. There are challenging and uncertain times ahead and Karen is a great addition to the UK team as they support Irish food businesses through Brexit.