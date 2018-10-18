Legal wrangle casts major doubt over Longford Shopping Centre plans

Ambitious plans to carry out a multi million euro redevelopment of Longford's newly rebranded Riverside Shopping Centre have been thrown into doubt over a legal wrangle.

Cinema giants Omniplex are hoping to turn the vacant 80,000 sq ft premises into a six screen cinema complex while also demolishing the town's existing movie theatre to create an expansive restaurant and retail plaza at its entrance.

However, in a submission lodged with Longford County Council by Co Westmeath based architect John Smyth, on behalf of Brendan Lyons, those plans now appear to have been thrown into doubt.

In the two page document, Mr Smyth says his client is the owner of an adjoining property to the west of the shopping centre, adding that the mooted plans for the site, subject to planning approval, may not be legally binding.

"It is our understanding that the planning application is being made (partly) on a site which is included in a trust set up by M.J. Lyons (deceased) and remains subject to legal proceedings," the document reads.

"The beneficiaries of the trust, including M.J. Lyons son Brendan Lyons, have not consented to this planning application."

The statement signs off with a request for planning chiefs to refuse the application "until such time as the legal status of the site is resolved."

