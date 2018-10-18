Longford Fianna Fáil general election candidate Cllr Joe Flaherty issues affordable housing plea

Fianna Fáil Cllr Joe Flaherty has called on Longford Co Council to begin work immediately on plans for an Affordable housing programme in the county following the recent budget.

Cllr Flaherty commented, "Fianna Fail worked to secure an Affordable Housing package in this budget as a condition for facilitating the passage of the budget.

The package involves quadrupling the money previously available for construction of affordable homes.

"Given the lead-times on major construction projects in the country at the moment, I believe that Longford County Council should get to work immediately on affordable homes and use the additional funding opportunities now available,” said the Fianna Fáil Longford general election candidate.

“The County Council will be required to identify where affordable homes should be built and I believe there is a need for good quality units in Longford town.

“When the council has identified the location for new units, we then take out a loan from the Housing Finance Agency to build the homes and we get a subsidy per home from the government.”

"The basis for the scheme is that Longford Co Council will be able to service local authority owned lands so that the houses can be built more cheaply and this saving is then passed onto the purchaser.

“It is a much needed expansion of the Affordable Housing Scheme and I am very keen to ensure that the people of Longford are not left behind and have the same access to affordable housing as elsewhere in the country."