Gardai begin search for pensioner missing from the Midlands

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 77-year-old Midlands man, Michael Browne, who was last seen at Busáras in Dublin today, Monday, October 15.

Michael boarded a bus from his home in Castletown, Delvin, Co Westmeath at 9am this morning to travel to Dublin.

He is described as being 5’7’’ of slim build and has a beard. When last seen he was wearing a navy check shirt, dark grey tracksuit bottoms, navy and white runners.

Gardaí and Michael's family have serious concerns for his wellbeing and ask anyone who has seen him, or who can assist in locating him, to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044-9384000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Also read: Positive news as Longford climbs to fifth place in IBAL survey of litter levels