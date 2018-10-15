Longford weather alert: Pleasant sunshine and settled weather in store for the rest of the month

The latest run of weather models continues to hint at the possibility that October will end on a very settled note, though feeling rather chilly with nighttime frosts and even a risk of the odd wintry shower across the highest mountains of Donegal, Down, Derry, Tyrone and Mayo.

Midland weather expert Cathal Nolan has been keeping a close eye on weather models for the coming weeks and has said that the rest of the month will be more pleasant.

The chart above for the 23rd of October illustrates the general pressure pattern that looks to become established from the second half of this week right up to the end of the month.

"During this period we can expect some very pleasant spells of Autumn sunshine, with many areas seeing little or no rainfall," said Mr Nolan.

"Temperatures by day would range between 9-15 degrees Celsius, but the nights would be cold and frosty.

"Towards the end of the month, the high-pressure centre drifts more towards Iceland allowing for Arctic winds to stream southwards and bring what could be the first wintry showers of the season to the Scottish Highlands, Mourne Mountains, the highlands of Donegal, and the Mayo Mountains.

"Such a pressure pattern is also likely to deliver a healthy dose of early season snow also across many Alpine regions of Central Europe and across Scandinavia as well. Spain and Portugal look more unsettled with a continued risk of some thunderstorms and flash flooding.

"This coming week is set to be much calmer than conditions last week, with all areas seeing some good dry and settled conditions at times," he added.

The outlook for the coming week, according to Cathal Nolan of Midland Weather Channel, is as follows:

Monday

Monday will be a dry and settled day with good sunny spells in places, the best of the sunshine across Leinster and Munster, with cloud increasing in Atlantic coastal counties. Temperatures around average for the time of year, typically between 13-16 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday

Tuesday will begin overcast in many parts of the country, with an Atlantic weather system clearing eastwards. A clearance during the late morning in West Ulster, Connacht and West Munster will gradually make its way eastwards across the Midlands and Eastern areas during the afternoon. Cooler with highs of between 10-14 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday & Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday currently look like being settled days, with some good sunny spells in all areas. Some showers will occur also mainly in Atlantic coastal counties. Highs of between 11-16 degrees Celsius in mainly light westerly winds.

Friday

Some early outbreaks of rain will clear to leave a dry and bright day on Friday, with good sunny spells in all areas once more.

Weekend

Currently weekend conditions are forecast to be very reasonable with some decent sunny spells on both days. Feeling fresh with northwesterly winds feeding in one or two showers in Atlantic coastal counties. Some frost is also possible in Midland counties, particularly towards Wednesday and Thursday night and over the weekend also.

