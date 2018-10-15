Last chance saloon before the courts for Longford man seeking addiction treatment

A man who appeared at this week’s sitting of Longford Circuit Court after missing a number of appointments with the Probation Service avoided prison because he told the judge he was trying to secure residential treatment for his heroin addiction.

Charles Reilly (26), 37 Farnagh, Longford appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson where defence counsel Mr Niall Flynn said his client was trying to “address his addiction issues”.

Mr Flynn also pointed out to the court that the defendant was the father of two children aged eight and seven and Mr Reilly had already missed five Christmases with them due to his difficulties.

“He knows what he has to do and is endeavouring to gain entry onto a treatment programme,” continued Mr Flynn.

“He missed probation appointments and is very apologetic for that; he knows that he shouldn’t have done that.

“I accept that he has been already given every opportunity by the court but if he was given a bed in a residential unit, he would take it.”

Mr Flynn went on to say that if his client was sent to prison he would not be able to access the services he needed.

“Mr Reilly has told me that he first became addicted to heroin when he was in St Patrick’s Institution,” he added.

Meanwhile, Judge Johnson said he would allow the defendant one further opportunity to avail of residential treatment for his addiction.

“This man is on a suspended sentence and has entered a bond, Mr Flynn,” the Judge fumed.

“If you were so concerned about your children Mr Reilly you wouldn’t be doing drugs in the first instance.”

The Judge subsequently adjourned proceedings until Friday week and said he wanted a firm roadmap of the defendant’s treatment plan on that date.

Judge Johnson also indicated that he wanted clean urine results as well.