Maintenance policy called for in Edgeworthstown

Local councillor Paul Ross is calling on Longford County Council to put a policy in place to maintain the roundabouts and grass verges on the Edgeworthstown bypass.

“Edgeworthstown is a gateway town to the county,” said the Ballymahon MD Cathaoirleach at a recent meeting.

“ Tidy Towns are putting in an awful lot of work and they’re looking for the council to do their fair share in maintaining the roundabouts and the grass verges on the bypass.

“This year it wasn’t kept to a high quality. The council took their eye off the ball. There was no grass and then a lot of grass very quickly. And it was cut very long and left a mess everywhere. And it’s not fair on the town to be left this way.

“So I’m calling on the town to put a policy in place to ensure the grass verges and roundabouts are kept on a very regular basis and kept in very good condition.”

