Seventy year old man dies following fatal collision on N5 in Strokestown

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on Bridge Street, Strokestown, Co Roscommon shortly before 8pm, on Thursday eveing, October 11.

The collision, on the N5, involved a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver of the car was not injured.

The N5 is closed at Bridge Street and diversions are in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630.

