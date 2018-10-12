‘Animalistic behavior’ earns Longford man 10 week suspended prison sentence

A man who appealed the severity of a two month prison sentence at this week’s circuit court sitting in Longford which was handed down to him in the district court earlier this year after he was convicted under the Public Order Act, had his sentence increased to 10 weeks, but suspended on the grounds that he enter a bond to be of good behavior and keep the peace for a period of 10 years.

Harry Hughes (53), Derryharrow, Melview, Longford appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson convicted of engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behavior at New Street, Longford on April 15, 2016.

Outlining her evidence to the court, Garda Tara Ward said that on the date in question she was on duty at Longford Garda Station when a complaint was made to her by Michelle McNally.

“Mrs McNally told me that she had accompanied her husband to his office on New Street in Longford town but chose to stay in the car when they arrived,” added Garda Ward.

“She said that Harry Hughes came towards the vehicle and made several gestures towards her with his fist.

“Mrs McNally said the defendant appeared very volatile and then he made a sexual gesture at her by holding his hand on his groin.”

The court then heard that the injured party felt frightened and watched as the defendant made his way into a nearby pub.

“Mrs McNally said that she felt Mr Hughes was very angry at the time and pointed out that she had a previous altercation with the defendant,” Garda Ward continued, before indicating to the court that the injured party was left shaken after the incident.

“She was on her own when this happened and feels she was targeted by Mr Hughes.”

The court was then told that on May 17, 2016, Mr Hughes attended at Longford Garda Station to provide a voluntary caution statement in respect of the matter.

“He said he had not engaged with the injured party and believed the allegation was made to tarnish his character,” Garda Ward said.

“Since the hearing at Longford District Court the injured party has come to Longford Garda Station on several occasions about comments made about her on social media by Mr Hughes.

“Facebook have taken steps to remove those comments.”

In her evidence to the court Mrs McNally said that issues between herself and Mr Hughes began as far back as 2008.

“Over time his gestures have gotten worse,” the injured party continued.

“In 2014 he used bad language at me and then put his hands down his pants in front of me.

“He is still not behaving himself.”

Mrs McNally then went on to tell the court that she had previously taken a civil case against the defendant and was subsequently awarded €18,000 in damages following the hearing.

“I have not seen any of that money,” she added, before pointing out that since this year’s district court sitting Mr Hughes had become “very active on Facebook”.

“On Facebook he called me ‘dirty scumbag’ and ‘midget bride’.”

Counsel for the defendant Mr Niall Flynn then said his client was a 53-year-old married man with five children.

“On the date in question he says he was walking down the street when he saw Mrs McNally in the car,” Counsel continued.

“He was after receiving papers in respect of the civil matter; when he saw the car had a moment of madness and waved his fist at the car.

“He then turned into the pub and left the area.”

Meanwhile, Mr Flynn said that the difficulties between his client and the injured party began when a business dispute erupted between Mr Hughes and Mrs McNally’s husband.

“He accepts his wrongdoing and what he wants now is to get on with his life,” Counsel continued.

“I would ask the court to impose a suspended sentence as this will ensure that he stays away from Mrs McNally in the future.”

Meanwhile and in passing judgement in the case, Judge Johnson said there was a clear history between the parties.

“It seems Mr Hughes is full of hatred and revenge towards Mr McNally and his wife,” the Judge continued, before pointing to the fact that the defendant’s behavior was “disgraceful and intolerable”.

“This is an appalling way to behave; in fact it is animalistic behavior and it has had a huge negative impact on Mrs McNally.”

The Judge subsequently handed down the prison term and suspended it for 10 years.

He also ordered the defendant not to have any contact with either Mr or Mrs McNally and not to contact the injured party on Social Media.

“If your client steps out of line he will serve the prison sentence,” Judge Johnson warned Mr Flynn before finally bringing matters to a conclusion.