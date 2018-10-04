Well known north Longford business given planning green light to undertake major overhaul

A long established north Longford filling station and business premises is set for a major overhaul after Longford County Council gave the green light to a large scale redevelopment of the site.

John & Ciara Macken of Macken's Filling Station & Convenience store in Granard applied to Longford County Council back in April, seeking approval to demolish its existing service station and adjoining storage buildings while also submitting plans to construct of a single storey shop building.

The new shop, the applicants outlined, would provide for a retail, off licence, coffee and seating area as well as a console area.

The plans also included proposals to build toilets, a staff Room, storage rooms and a mezzanine level containing office space, signage, onsite parking, landscaping and associated ancillary works.

Longford County Council gave planning approval to the proposed development earlier this week, subject to 13 conditions.