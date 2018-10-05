Fury erupts over Longford housing estate's omission from CCTV list

A Longford town community's long wait for CCTV cameras to be installed to stamp out anti social behaviour has suffered a setback after it was omitted from a list of over 20 new locations in line for new equipment.

Oakvale housing estate, just off the main Ballinalee Road, has been at the centre of repeated calls from local residents and politicians for CCTV cameras amid heightening concerns over harassment and intimidation in the area.

At last week's meeting of Longford Municipal District, it was revealed a list of 21 locations throughout the town for prospective new cameras, had stopped short of including Oakvale.

“At the beginning of the council we were told money was going to be made available and that each Municipal District had to have a list of places in place for cameras they deemed appropriate for cameras,” said Cllr Peggy Nolan.

“ I am absolutely furious Oakvale is not prioritised now that the money is in place and that the memorandum of understanding is signed. That is six years going on now. I am mortified because the people down there were promised that.”

Efforts to improve and upgrade Longford's current complement of CCTV equipment follows the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding between local councils and gardaí.

It's anticipated local politicians will hold fresh talks ahead of next month's meeting to thrash out a final agreed list of where the new cameras, subject to funding, will be earmarked for.