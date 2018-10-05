IDA bosses face mounting calls to buy up land to attract fresh investment to Longford

IDA senior figures are to be pressed into securing a key land bank site in Longford town with a view to enticing a major pharmaceutical or ICT company to the county.

The overture was one which came before last week's meeting of Longford Municipal District by Fianna Fáil Cllr Joe Flaherty.

The party's general election candidate for Longford said despite a wave of recent job announcements, the losses felt at former gas and engineering multinational Cameron two years previously still loomed large.

“In 2012 there were 696 IDA jobs in Longford,” he said.

“Notwithstanding the recent announcements by Avery Denniston and Red Seal which are very welcome if you roll them out over their three and four year plans it will still take us the guts of two and a half years to bring us back on a par with the jobs we lost in Cameron.”

He was joined in that appeal by Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock.

He said the Council's nous in remaining “front and centre” in terms of attracting new investment to the county was perhaps best demonstrated by the Finesse Medical/Avery Dennison announcement.

More pressing for Cllr Warnock was the focus that was now needed in terms of boosting housing numbers.

“We (Council) need to be focused on smaller, affordable housing schemes to gear towards the lost people, ones who will never be able to be earning enough to be able to avail of a mortgage but the ones who don’t qualify for housing support. These are the guys that are going to keep these places open.”