Newtownforbes Cardiac First Responders reflect on first year in operation

Newtownforbes Community Cardiac First Responders is delighted to celebrate a successful first year in the local community.

It's been a very good year, according to Training Instructor and Chairperson of the lifesaving project James Quinn.

“Special thanks to a hard working and dedicated group of highly trained professional local people living in our community,” Mr Quinn told the Leader this week.

“They have put Newtownforbes on the lifesaving map to help established our local cardiac responder group.”

It has beena very busy and exciting year for the first responders attending training in Newtownforbes to keep up their professional skills.

“Our groups also participated in a number of local events that included Longford St Patrick's Day festival where our members surprised the judges by demonstrating our CPR Defibrillator skills,” said Mr Quinn.

“We provided training to a number of people over the last few months in Miranda Moran Physiotherapist in Newtownforbes.

“We assisted training in both Hannon's Hotel Roscommon and Monksland Athlone with thanks to Galway/Roscommon Education Training Board.

“In May, we helped raise vital funds for Irish Heart Foundation National Happy Heart Day in Davis Supervalu Longford.

“We're delighted to have given the opportunity to demonstrate lifesaving skills to our public.

“Our community defibrillators around the Newtownforbes area are now fully serviced and under the umbrella of our responder group.

“We want to thank especially the people who were in the setting up ten years ago.”

Responders will be doing regular checks to make sure the defibrillators in the area are in working order.

The community has six working defibrillators spread out through different townlands around the area.

“Special thanks as always to Miranda Moran for providing facilities for our training not forgetting thank you to Stephen Coy and DJ Damien Quinn for providing us with a fundraising disco night last October in the Sin Bin,” Mr Quinne added.

“Finally, our Churchgate Collection will be held weekend of October 27 and 28 in Newtownforbes; your support will be greatly appreciated.”

There will be a number of fundraising events over the coming months, so stay tuned for more information.

“This service depends on volunteers to keep our lifesaving scheme running,” Mr Quinn explained.

“Training and certification meets Irish Heart Foundation standards.

“Our training is on going in Miranda Moran Physiotherapist where our meetings take place.”

For more information or to become a member today contact Cardiac First Responders on (087) 9023937 or alternatively get in touch by Facebook: Newtownforbes Cardiac Responders.