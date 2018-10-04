Five Longford gardaí promoted to sergeant ranks

Five gardaí in Longford have been elevated to the rank of sergeant this week and while it has served as a boost to morale locally, garda resources remain thin on the ground.

On Friday Garda Paul Connolly, Garda Aisling Flynn, Garda Liam Ward, Garda Brendan Burke and Garda Frank Fallon received their promotions within the force and while local Superintendent Jim Delaney has welcome the development, he says there are no guarantees that the sergeants will remain in the Longford District.

“I can’t strictly say that they will be staying in Longford but this does serve as an acknowledgement of the work that has been carried out in the Longford District and an acknowledgement of the challenges that we face here,” he added, before pointing out that five additional gardaí will also arrive into the District within the next few days.

Superintendent Delaney also admitted that while resources were constantly under review in conjunction with public representatives on the Joint Policing Committee (JPC), the promotions were a positive outcome and one that acknowledged “the successful work here in Longford on a daily basis”.

Chair of Longford’s JPC, Cllr Gerry Warnock (Ind) also welcomed the move.

He said there was a “hell of a lot of work” going on locally through the collaboration of members of the community and An Garda Síochána.

“We are now looking at a project in the Ardnacassa area where all agencies are working with the Gardaí to stamp out criminal activity,” he continued.

“This project has been held up nationally as a good example of best policing practice and while we all know that there will never be enough resources to the work done quickly that we want to do, there has been marked improvements locally in garda resources compared to what we had in the past, I feel.”

Cllr Warnock went on to say that we were all living in a very different society now.

“Society has changed in the last number of years and now we have more social issues that we’ve ever had before,” the JPC chairman added.

“Adequate resources must be provided to the Gardaí and it is up to us as public representatives to put the pressure on the powers that be to get those resources.”