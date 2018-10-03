Concerns expressed over 120 bags of rubbish being dumped in Longford town each week

Tidy Towns volunteers remove at least a skip full of rubbish bags from the streets of Longford town every week, the Leader can reveal.

The issue of illegal dumping in Longford is not a new one and John Farrell of Longford Tidy Towns confirmed that volunteers gather approximately 120 bags of rubbish on a weekly basis.

The Leader's inquiry into illegal dumping in the town comes after a report of waste strewn in a local alleyway, where a cat and her kitten have also been abandoned.

Despite this, Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Cllr Seamus Butler has said that the council does all it can to deal with these issues and that, thanks to the work of local Tidy Towns volunteers, the town is still clean to European standards.

“Normally incidents are dealt with pretty quickly,” Cllr Butler told the Leader on Tuesday morning.

“Prosecutions and fines have been issued by the council. But it’s the courts that aren’t hard enough on the issue.”