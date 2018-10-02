Get up to much in 2018? We want to hear from you!!

Work is already underway on the Longford Leader 2018 Annual, a look-back at the year that was 2018. Following on from the success of last year’s publication, this year’s Annual promises to be hugely popular with readers both at home and abroad. Longford is not just confined by the county border. Longford is part of the psyche of thousands upon thousands of people across the world who either left the county themselves or whose ancestors emigrated at some point in time.

So this year, we are issuing a very special call-out to Longfordians and Longford descendents living away from home - tell us about your year, send us your photos and stories. We will make every effort to include as many of your stories as possible in the Longford Leader 2018 Annual. We would love to hear from you!

All you have to do is send your photos or stories to newsroom@longfordleader.ie by October 26 2018.