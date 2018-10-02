Longford Gardaí launch manhunt following daring Lidl raid

Gardaí have launched an investigation after more than €450 worth of alcohol was stolen from Longford town's Lidl store over the weekend.

It's understood the incident occurred shortly after at least one individual made their way into the Dublin Street supermarket sometime between 6pm and 7pm last Friday (September 28) evening.

During that period, gardaí were notified by staff that a "large quantity" of drink had been taken from its shelves.

Included in that haul were 20 bottles of Captain Morgan's rum, the Leader understands.

Investigating officers are especially keen to track down a black coloured Audi which they believe the suspect or suspects made their getaway in.

Anyone with information, or who may have been present in or near the store at the time of the incident is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

Separately, gardaí are also continuing to investigate a burglary at Longford Golf Club at the weekend.

Thieves broke a window in their attempts to gain access to the property shortly after 5:30am on Saturday morning.

Nothing was taken in the botched break-in though the front reception area was disturbed as a consequence.

Gardaí are hoping CCTV and any potential witnesses to the incident will enable them to make progress with their inquiries this week.