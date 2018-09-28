Road Closure L-1136 (Part of the 2018 road restoration improvement programme 2018)

The  L-1136-0 known locally as the Island Bridge Road will be closed from Monday 1st October until Friday 12 October over a 24 hour period  for essential maintenance works.

The road shall be closed at the junction of   the Regional road R-392  and the local road L-1136 at Corlea, and in the village of Kenagh at the junction of the Regional road R-397 and the local road L-1136-0.

Traffic diversions will be in place throughout the closure and local access shall be provided for residents affected  along the route.