Omniplex chiefs plan to demolish Longford cinema to create plaza entrance to new multi million euro Riverside Shopping Centre

The owners of Longford's Riverside Shopping Centre have revealed they intend demolishing the town's existing cinema complex to create a plaza style entrance to the newly redesigned facility.

Omniplex Director Mark Anderson announced the news to onlookers at the launch of the two-day Longford Business Expo this morning.

Speaking in front of a packed crowd of local businesses and dignitaries, Mr Anderson said the firm plan to submit proposals which will see the existing cinema be replaced by a restaurant and retail plaza for patrons and consumers.

Mr Anderson was among a number of speakers to address those in attendance with Construction Industry Federation Director General Tom Parlon also being among the morning's keynote speakers.

Chamber of Commerce President Niamh Donlon and Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Seamus Butler likewise took the stand, both of whom spoke glowingly of Longford's appeal as a leading business destination.