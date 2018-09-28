Iarnród Éireann to alter timetable for Longford to Dublin line from Monday

Iarnród Éireann introduced a new timetable on Sunday 9th September last to provide for enhanced DART frequency. As with all timetables a period of bedding in is needed to ensure that the new timetable meets customers’ needs.The timetable was introduced after problems arose along the Maynooth line.

These issues have mainly affected the commuters from Longford who are going to college in Dublin as the line from Longford to Connolly Station passes through Maynooth on the journey.Because of this changes have been made to the Longford to Connolly timetable.

These changes are as follows and will take affect from Monday 1st October

Longford: 06:49

Edgeworthstown: 07:01

Mullingar: 07:19

Enfield: 07:45

Kilcock: 07:55

Maynooth: 08:08

Onwards to Connolly

Iarnród Éireann believes that these changes will address the performance issues that have occurred since the introduction of the new timetable, particularly between Maynooth and city centre stations.This should in turn be of benefit to the Longford community young and old.

For more information on these timetable changes on the Longford line and all other line alterations click the link at www.irishrail.ie